Midnight on Main New Year’s celebration to return to downtown Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville’s annual New Year’s celebration will return to downtown this year.

Midnight on Main will include live entertainment, a ball drop followed by fireworks, and more beginning at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The event will take place along two blocks of Main Street, between Summer and Church streets. A street dance featuring a DJ will begin at 8 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Depot streets. Party favors, like noisemakers and hats, will be given out while supplies last.

The General Morgan Inn will offer dining and overnight accommodations, but reservations are required. The hotel will also host a “kids zone” inside its ballroom.

Next door, the Catalyst Coffee Company will host “Karaoke at the Catalyst,” also beginning at 8 p.m. It will be followed by live music at 9:30 p.m.

Live music will also take place at the Capitol Theatre at 8 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., the theater will show the 1989 romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally.”

As midnight approaches, Mayor W.T. Daniels will lead a ceremony where people’s New Year’s resolutions will be placed inside the ball that will be dropped at midnight. Resolutions can be submitted at the event near the intersection of Main and Depot. They can also be submitted online by visiting greenevilletn.gov.

For more information on Midnight on Main, visit greenevilletn.gov.

Last year’s celebration took place virtually due to the pandemic.