Mics on a Mission: United Way details virtual singing competition fundraiser

(WJHL) — So, you think you can sing?

Community members can now belt those high notes out during a virtual singing competition — all for a good cause.

United Way of East Tennessee Highlands announced that the agency brainstormed Mics on a Mission, an effort to recognize musical talent while raising money for local bands and musicians.

The virtual singing competition will be organized in a single-elimination bracket tournament, and musicians or bands interested in competing must register by Nov. 15 at 8 a.m.

Winners of each match-up are based on the number of votes received during the fundraiser; each $1 contributed counts as one vote.

The grand-prize winner will receive $500 in cash, a performance at Blue Plum Festival, an eight-hour recording session at Sound Asylum, a lesson with a vocal coach at Blair Academy, a musician photography session with a local photographer and more.

CLICK HERE for eligibility, registration and more information.