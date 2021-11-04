Mics on a Mission: United Way details virtual singing competition fundraiser

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WJHL

(WJHL) — So, you think you can sing?

Community members can now belt those high notes out during a virtual singing competition — all for a good cause.

United Way of East Tennessee Highlands announced that the agency brainstormed Mics on a Mission, an effort to recognize musical talent while raising money for local bands and musicians.

The virtual singing competition will be organized in a single-elimination bracket tournament, and musicians or bands interested in competing must register by Nov. 15 at 8 a.m.

Winners of each match-up are based on the number of votes received during the fundraiser; each $1 contributed counts as one vote.

The grand-prize winner will receive $500 in cash, a performance at Blue Plum Festival, an eight-hour recording session at Sound Asylum, a lesson with a vocal coach at Blair Academy, a musician photography session with a local photographer and more.

CLICK HERE for eligibility, registration and more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss