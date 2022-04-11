BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Race week has arrived and Michael Waltrip Brewing in downtown Bristol marked the occasion with a ceremonial “first pour” on Monday.

The two-time Daytona 500 champion himself hosted the celebration, which the brewery hopes to make a recurring event to kick off race week.

Waltrip said he plans to celebrate the whole week.

“It’s going to be a great time,” Waltrip said. “We’re going to be here at Waltrip Brewing Company all week long, having folks come by and enjoying beer so to me this is a good week.”

A dollar from each pint poured during Monday’s event was donated to Speedway Children’s Charities.

The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will take place Saturday night. The green flag is scheduled to drop for the Food City Dirt Race at 7 p.m. Sunday.