BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Ahead of the ceremonial first pour of Race Week, the Michael Waltrip Brewing Taproom announced it will donate $1 from every pint sold to Speedway Children’s Charities.

The first pour and toast will take place at the taproom on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., according to a news release from the company. Before the first pour, guests can meet Michael Waltrip; Bristol, Virginia Mayor Farnum; Bristol, Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell, and Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Michael Waltrip Brewing Taproom is located at 221 Moore St. in Bristol, Virginia.