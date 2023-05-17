CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJHL) — Michael Waltrip Brewing Company announced a new venture on Tuesday to open one hundred ‘Michael Waltrip Taprooms’ over the next five years.

A release from the brewing company, founded by legendary motorsports champion Michael Waltrip, said it partnered with a franchise investment firm named Elevatus Brand Partners to grow the sports-themed franchise restaurant concept, with the first location open now in the greater Charlotte area.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with the team at Elevatus Brand Partners,” said Michael Waltrip. “The Elevatus team is very credentialed in this space, and we share a vision to create a truly unique sports-themed restaurant experience that showcases great food in a fun atmosphere and, of course, our easy-to-drink Michael Waltrip Brewing Company beers. The Michael Waltrip Taproom will bring it all together.”

The release said the new Michael Waltrip Taproom location in Concord, North Carolina opened on May 16.