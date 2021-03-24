Michael Waltrip plans to open brewery, taproom in Bristol, Virginia

TALLADEGA, AL – OCTOBER 17: Michael Waltrip, driver of the #66 MyAFibStory.com Toyota, prepares to drive during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 17, 2014 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Two-time Daytona 500 champion Michael Waltrip plans to open a brewery and taproom in Bristol, Virginia.

According to a press release by Michael Waltrip Brewing Company, the company will open the new brewery and taproom in the first two floors of the former Studio Brew located at 221 Moore St.

The company’s plans include adding a covered patio and a beer garden for special events.

The 10,000 square foot taproom and brewery is slated to open early to mid-summer this year.

“I am very enthusiastic to share this great news with so many friends and followers in this part of the country who have asked and waited for over the last year about where they could enjoy or purchase my beer,” Waltrip said in the release. “I can say now it’s coming soon! We’ll brew our fabulous beers, and also open a taproom with a great kitchen along with an event space to accommodate special gatherings.”

The company says the brewery will produce Waltrip’s signature lagers and ales for distribution throughout the Southeast.