Miami Dolphins’ Daniel Kilgore wears Dobyns-Bennett Tribe Games cleats

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Never forget your roots!

Center for the Miami Dolphins Daniel Kilgore clearly never has forgotten his.

Hundreds of NFL players participated in Week 14 of games’ campaign, My Cause, My Cleats.

Kilgore, an alumnus of Dobyns-Bennett High School, chose to wear cleats promoting Tribe Games, a program that Kilgore himself takes part in every year.

.@DanielKilgore67 is raising awareness for Tribe Games, which supports and promotes physical activity. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/emveuBHboh — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 10, 2019

The Tribe Games, which give students with special needs a chance to compete athletically, were started by Dobyns-Bennett special education teacher Jimmy Burleson.

Some of the sports that students participate in include swimming, bowling and track and field.