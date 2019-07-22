Mets Snap Four-Game Losing Streak

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) The Mets held off a late surge from the Pirates, ending their four-game losing streak with a 7-6 win at Boyce Cox Field.

Kingsport manager Rich Donnelly told his batters to be more combative in the box.

“We told the kids today, go have fun, be aggressive and that’s what they did,” Donnelly said. “This team here, they’re going to battle you till the end and as you see they had the winning run at the plate and they’re not going to give up. It was 6-2 and I felt like we were behind and we were ahead 6-2, so Kieran does a great job over there with the kids and it’s just fun to see our kids come in and battle.”

The series wraps up Monday night in Bristol at 6:30 p.m.