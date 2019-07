Pulaski left 22 runners on base in the 3-2 loss to Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) The Mets pitching staff held Pulaski scoreless through six innings a night after striking out 14 Yankees, which assisted in Kingsports 3-2 win Saturday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The Mets look for the series win on Sunday at 4 p.m.