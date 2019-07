Kingsport scores three runs in the bottom of the ninth to earn the 4-3 victory

Coming into the final inning against the Pirates, the Mets only scored one run and that was all the way back in the second.

Kingsport bounced back in the ninth, scoring three runs and more importantly ending the Pirates winning streak with a 4-3 walk-off win. Designated hitter Scott Ota singled to center, bringing home Christopher Pujols as the game-winning run.