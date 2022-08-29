JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A student-run mercantile store will give Science Hill High School (SHHS) students a chance to gain real-world experience.

The school recently received a $45,000 grant from the Perkins Reserve Grants (PRG). The Tennessee Department of Education stated in a release that the PRG grant opportunity strives to grow Career & Technical Education (CTE) opportunities in schools.

The mercantile store will be located on SHHS’s main campus next to the Hilltopper Cafe, a coffee shop run entirely by students. The store will be operated by students in the school’s Special Education program and will provide funding for multiple school clubs, which will provide the store’s merchandise.

In addition, 10% of the monthly sales at the store will go back to the Special Education program.

“What they’ll be doing is they’ll be using a cash register, they’ll be doing counting, they’ll be taking money, they’ll be doing inventory, and so on,” said Dr. Julia Decker, Johnson City Schools’ supervisor of CTE Opportunites. “So what we’re doing is we’re teaching skills that will forward them the opportunity to a full-time job after school.”

School district leaders hope to open the store after fall break.