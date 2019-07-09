Mental health and substance abuse identified as top priorities by local health council

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Health Council has identified the three top health priorities in the county they will strive to address over the next three years.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Health, the following are the three top health priorities in Washington County:

Mental Health and Substance Abuse

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)

Community Violence

The Washington County Health Council, a part of Tennessee’s County Health Assessment (CHA), is made up of people with backgrounds in health care, education, local government, business and public health.

The release says the Washington County Health Council used the CHA process to collect data on the area and its residents to determine the top priorities.

“The goal of our health council is to improve availability, accessibility and affordability of quality health care and the County Health Assessment has been a great way to identify health concerns in Washington County and improve the health of the people who live here,” said County Health Council member Heatherly Sifford.

Washington County is one of 16 counties in the state taking part in 2019’s CHA.

The Tennessee Department of Health hopes that these efforts, which will extend to all rural counties in the next three years, will lead to more protection and improvement in the health of Tennesseans.