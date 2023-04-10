JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new show is coming to The Martin Center for the Arts.

The international hit performance ‘Menopause The Musical’ will take the stage in Johnson City on June 16 and 17.

Critics describe the production as a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.”

Tickets are on sale starting Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Martin Center box office at (423) 439-2787.

Jennifer Clements, the Executive Director of The Martin Center for the Arts, sat down with News Channel 11 to talk more about the upcoming performance.