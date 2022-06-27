MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) — The trial of the man accused of killing three women in Mendota is set to begin early next year.

Prosecutors said James Michael Wright’s trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 9.

Wright faces several charges, including three counts of aggravated murder, in the 2019 deaths of Elizabeth Vanmeter, Joycelyn Alsup, and Athina Hopson. Each of their bodies was found in wooded areas with gunshot wounds to their heads, according to investigators.

Earlier this month, Wright was found competent to stand trial following a mental examination.