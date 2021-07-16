Mendota Trail introduces new trail, restored trestles

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Mendota Trail announced it will unveil Benhams Crossing and an additional trail on Friday, July 16.

This includes a 12.5-mile walking and biking rails-to-trail project in Washington County, Virgina.

An extra mile opened in July 2021, with complete restoration expected by late fall of 2021. There will be four additional trestles on the Mendota end by July 2022.

Over 80% of the trail’s funding has been from private donations.

To complete the trail, six more trestles need to be restored with an anticipated cost of $390,000.

Trailheads are located at 1906-1998 Island Road, Bristol, Virginia. Trails are open every day from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

For more information, email info@mendotatrail.org.