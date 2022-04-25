SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Three hunters in Scott County, Virginia were hoping to score a male turkey this weekend, but instead, they ended up in the hospital after they said they were struck by another hunter’s shot.

Thankfully, the three who were hit are all recovering at home, but they note the situation could’ve easily been worse.

Cousins Dillon and Hunter Hensley, alongside another friend, were hunting in Robinette Valley when they were shot. Hunter Hensley said it was a day that started like any other, but on this day, he and his buddies decided to take advantage of the beautiful weather and take part in the spring turkey season.

The three were sitting on the ground with their backs propped up against a few hay bales, waiting for a male turkey to reveal himself. However, it wasn’t a turkey that answered their calls.

“We could hear somebody, and we could tell that it was somebody on the ridge out here using another turkey call, and he was answering us thinking that we were a real turkey,” said Dillon Hensley. “And it just kept getting a little closer, and then finally that last time we called, it was interrupted by a shot.”

Their calls summoned another hunter, who according to the three men, fired his gun from just barely 30 yards away. The pellets from the shot struck all three men in either the head, face or both.

“All of a sudden, I felt something smack me in the head, and I heard a boom, and I turned around and there was a guy standing there with a shotgun,” said Hunter Hensley.

“Honestly, it had felt like I’d been punched in the head, and I didn’t know exactly what happened and then Hunter jumped up and said ‘you shot me in the head’ and it kind of clicked,” Dillon Hensley said. “Then I saw blood running down my face and my nose, and I said ‘We need to go to the hospital, like right now.'”

Cell service was spotty in the area they were hunting, according to Hunter Hensley. He said he got to a spot where he was able to make the call and gathered everyone in his vehicle. They drove a few miles to meet an ambulance since it wouldn’t have been able to navigate the backwoods terrain of where they were hunting.

After a hospital visit, they were released home later that night.

The shotgun used allowed one trigger pull to release multiple pellets, which resulted in more than one lodging into each man. Many of those pellets are, for the most part, still inside the victims.

“Whenever you fire, the wad comes out and as it’s moving through the air, it opens up and allows the pellets to come out. They call it pattern,” Hunter Hensley said.

As soon as the incident was reported on Saturday, the game warden launched an investigation. As a part of that investigation, they put out pink ribbons, marking the path of the pellets from the gun over to where the group was sitting. The track of the shot reveals about half of the bullets struck the ground, sparing the three men from being hit by even more pellets.

Hensley said had they been just a few yards closer, it could’ve been an entirely different outcome for him and his friends, an outcome that wouldn’t have meant leaving the hospital that same day.

He told News Channel 11 that this acts as an important lesson in safety. While they said they were following all required guidelines, that’s not the case for everyone.

“One of the first things they cover in hunters ED, just know what you’re shooting at and what’s behind it. That’s the biggest thing to take away from it,” said Dillon Hensley.

“Even if you’re supposed to be alone or if you know the rules, the regulations and know how to do it safely, you can’t take for granted that everybody else does,” said Hunter Hensley.

News Channel 11 reached out to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources regarding this case and the department has confirmed that the investigation into this incident is open.

The department said at this time, no one has been formally charged. Investigators plan to pass their findings on to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.