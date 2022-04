JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Male ETSU students donned high heels on Thursday for the “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” march.

The international men’s march aims to bring awareness to gender violence, sexual assault, and rape.

“It’s trying to create visibility, so we have a lot of male-identifying people who’ve shown up today to donate, wear the high heels, and literally walk a mile,” said Cynthia Millhorn.

The money raised will go to a local non-profit that assists victims of sexual violence.