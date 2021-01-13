Memphis man arrested after 140 mph pursuit in Smyth County

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — A Memphis man was arrested after authorities say he led deputies on a pursuit that exceeded 140 mph.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy clocked a vehicle at 103 mph on Interstate 81 south around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled at speeds in excess of 140 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the pursuit went from mile marker 54 to mile marker 30.

The driver was arrested he struck two sets of spike strips.

The suspect was identified as Auvonne Zaapois Jones, Jr., 24 of Memphis. He is facing charges of felony eluding police, reckless driving, and possession of stolen property.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle Jones was driving was stolen.

Jones is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon without bond pending arraignment in Smyth County court.

No injuries were reported.

