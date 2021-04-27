Memorial service held for victims of 2011 Camp Creek tornado

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ten years after the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak, community members gathered in Greene County to remember the lives lost on that deadly night.

Six people were killed when an EF-3 tornado tore through the Camp Creek community a decade ago. Less than two hours later, another EF-3 tornado struck the Horse Creek area, just north of Camp Creek, and killed two more people. More than 100 were injured, according to the National Weather Service.

The Camp Creek Ruritan Club held a memorial service Tuesday evening for those who lost their lives a decade ago.

“It’s kind of hard to believe it’s been 10 years,” said Tim Smithson, president of the Ruritan Club. “But, things have changed, things changed that night that’ll never be the same, but our community has healed tremendously in the last 10 years.”

“We’re remembering those that perished, but at the same celebrating our renewal after 10 years.”

Smithson believes lessons were learned on the night the deadly tornadoes ripped through the community.

“I think we all thought living in this area close to the mountains like this, we were immune from tornadoes and this type of weather,” Smithson said. “I think we’ve all learned to keep a weather radio a little closer and pay a little more attention.”

More than 300 people were killed across the Southeast during the super outbreak, including three in the Glade Spring community in Washington County, Virginia, and two near Butler in Johnson County.