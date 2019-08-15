Memorial service held for John Battle basketball coach

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A memorial service was held Wednesday night for John Battle High School basketball coach Jon Odum.

Odum died on Saturday after a long battle with cancer.

The memorial service was held at the high school, with family asking guests to dress casually and wear the colors of either John Battle or the University of Alabama, Odum’s favorite teams.

In lieu of flowers, donations will go to a scholarship fund set up in his memory at John Battle.

Odum was 39-years-old.

