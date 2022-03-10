ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A memorial service for longtime Happy Valley High School basketball coach Charlie Bayless will take place Friday.

The service will begin at 6 p.m. inside the Bayless Gym at Happy Valley. The event will be open to the public.

Bayless died last month at the age of 98.

Bayless coached Happy Valley’s basketball team to 964 wins during his time as head coach. He also led them to nine state tournament appearances and won Happy Valley a state championship.

News Channel 11 will live stream the memorial on WJHL.com.