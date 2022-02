ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A public memorial service for legendary Happy Valley High School basketball coach Charlie Bayless has been announced.

A memorial service will take place Friday, March 11 at 6 p.m. inside the Bayless Gym at Happy Valley High School.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Charlie and Jane Bayless Scholarship Fund.

Bayless died Monday at the age of 98.