Memorial run for Dr. Josh Wandell scheduled for Sunday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — For people wanting to pay tribute to Dr. Josh Wandell, the perfect opportunity awaits Sunday afternoon.

The Team Wandell Facebook page announced late Saturday evening they’ll be holding a Wandell Memorial Run/Walk at Eastside Elementary School starting at 2 p.m.

There is no registration necessary for the race.

Dr. Wandell passed away earlier this month after a seven-year battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Wandell, along with friends and family, stayed active over the years competing in different races. The annual Race For Wandell was also held each year as a way to raise money for the family.

It’s also recognized as the state’s first-ever certified 3K race.