Memorial Park Community Center to offer a host of new teen programs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Starting in 2022 the Memorial Park Community Center will be hosting new programs for teens.

Teens ages 13-18 years can partake in these programs beginning in January 2022, according to a release from the City of Johnson City.

One event named First Friday will be held on the first Friday of each month from Jan. 7 to April 1 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The first Friday event in January will be a game night for teens with games, food and fun.

The next event is Get Artsy-Teens on Tuesdays from Jan. 11 to April 26 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Teenagers can express their feeling through painting and drawing; classes will be $2 for those who wish to attend.

The community center will also offer the young adults reading program, which will be on Wednesdays starting Jan. 19 through April 27 from 4-5 p.m.

During this event, teens will be able to mingle with others who share the love of reading. Book requests can be submitted and light refreshments will be served all free of charge.