Memorial Park Community Center launches new program for those raising grandchild, other family member

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Senior Services announced a program that would allow those raising a grandchild or other family member to sit and speak among others to gain knowledge, tips and experience.

The coffee and conversation program will occur the second Monday of the month from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Community Center.

The first program will begin on July 12. Those who attend must be 18 years of age or older.

Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

Register at Memorial Park Community Center or call 423-434-6237.