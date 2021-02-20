Memorial held in Tree Streets for Johnson City man killed at peace gathering in Florida

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friends and family gathered at Powell Square Park in the Tree Streets of Johnson City to remember a local man recently killed at a peace gathering in Florida.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dugger, 41, was shot and killed at a Rainbow Gathering in Ocala National Forest on February 12.

Dugger grew up in the Tree Streets and attended Science Hill High School, according to Chad Roseberry, a lifelong friend of Dugger’s.

Friends and family of Dugger gathered at the park on Saturday to remember him and light lanterns.

“He had an impact on this whole area right here,” said Jason Davies, a friend of Dugger. “He was real likeable right from the get-go. When I first met him, we hit it off just as soon as I met him, and I’ve known him for 20-plus years. Just a real good dude, real good-hearted.”

Everyone was welcome to attend the memorial.

Roseberry told News Channel 11 that Dugger, who he was raised with and considers a brother, was a “free spirit” who loved nature and was friends with everyone he met.

News Channel 11 has continued to reach out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for updates to the investigation into the homicide. As of Tuesday, no developments in the case had been released.