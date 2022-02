(WJHL) — A memorial fund has been established to aid the daughter of a slain Southwest Virginia police officer.

Big Stone Gap officer Michael Chandler was fatally shot during a welfare check call on Nov. 13.

The Virginia Police Benevolent Association and Police Benevolent Foundation have started a memorial fund to support Chandler’s daughter.

The Benevolent Association says 100% of the proceeds will go toward supporting the fallen officer’s daughter.