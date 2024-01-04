BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The grand opening of the ‘Melty’ restaurant at the Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee has been put on hold.

A Facebook post from the restaurant relayed the message on Thursday with construction delays being cited as the reason. The original scheduled date for opening was Jan. 17. The grand opening is now set for Feb. 7.

‘Melty’ is based out of Utah and is known for its grilled cheese sandwich-inspired menu. They also serve entrees like fajita and BBQ brisket melts.

Along with the Bristol location, the restaurant will also be opening restaurants in Greeneville, SC; Charlotte, NC; and Boston, MA.