Melting snow could create black ice overnight, leading to several school closures

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A steady dose of snow on Sunday into Monday blanketed much of the Tri-Cities, but melting snow during the day Monday could lead to slick roads Tuesday morning.

City of Bristol, Tennessee salt trucks will be running Monday night into Tuesday morning to fight the threat of black ice on roadways.

“The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for black ice on overpasses, bridges, untreated roadways,” said Public Services Manager Wes Ritchie. “I think that’s what mainly I think we’ll have to deal with, re-freezing.”

The melting snow was caused by above-freezing temperatures and road salt during the day Monday, leaving moisture on many roads. With temperatures dipping into the low 20s in Bristol overnight, Ritchie was concerned it could lead to dangerous situations while driving.

“Black ice and then any just secondary snow that may be in intersections that hadn’t 100 percent got cleared out may cause you a problem,” Ritchie said.

The risk of poor road conditions has caused several delays and cancelations across Tri-Cities school systems Tuesday.

Bristol, Tennessee City Schools will start on a two-hour delay. Cancelations include Johnson City Schools, Washington County, Tenn. Schools, and Washington County, Va. Schools. Sullivan County Schools will be out Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kingsport City Schools will not be in the building Tuesday, but not for poor road conditions.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andy True said rising COVID-19 cases and other illnesses in the district caused them to add an extra day to the already extended weekend due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We have been looking really at holistically at our staffing situation and our illness level. The decision was made to go ahead and another day onto the long weekend,” True said.

The district’s COVID-19 case dashboard reported 155 students and 88 staff tested positive for COVID since last Tuesday. The number of staff out was high enough to cause significant staffing problems for the district.

True said the extra day off would give students a better opportunity to miss less class time with the CDC’s shortening of COVID isolation to five days.

“On the heels of a long weekend that allows some of those timing issues to be dealt with,” True said. “I think the hope then is that taking this extra day will put us in a better position moving forward.”

Back in Bristol, Ritchie said the focus overnight is to monitor road conditions.

“We’ll just basically go out and check the roads, patrol them. Make sure they stay in good condition, especially as the temperatures get colder tonight,” Ritchie said.

He added that if you do have to travel overnight or Tuesday morning to drive slowly and give yourself enough time to get to your destination at a safe pace.