Melissa Mingle honored at studio’s last dance recital

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Melissa Mingle owned Lasting Impressions Dance Company before her passing earlier this year.

Mingle lived her life by the saying “Live Life, Love Dance.”

“A lot of the girls that had come back wanted to dance for Miss Missy one last time. We didn’t want everything that Missy worked so hard on just to go away. We feel her at the dance studio still so I know she’ll be here with us today. We have her a seat saved and we know shell be watching from heaven. Even though we had to go through something so tragic losing missy the way we did even through pain and sorry and grief you still dance,” said Krystal Carico, a Dance teacher at the studio.

Saturday her dance students performed in her honor at Lasting Impressions last dance recital.

“You were the kindest person i ever met and i’m going to dance my heart out for you,” is what Willow Whittenburg, one of Missy’s dance students said she would say to her former teacher.

Missy already ordered costumes and started to prepare for the recital before she passed away.

Her family was at the recital supporting their daughters passion.



“I can’t explain how grateful I am to see all these people turn out for her last recital. She would be extremely grateful and happy for what Alexis, Alina, and Krystal have done for her,” said Missy’s Mom, Debi Mingle.

Alexis Wallen, a former student of Missy, is honored to take over the Lasting Impressions studio under the name “Outpour Dance Company” after Saturday’s recital.

“I was actually one of Missy’s students for about four or five years when I was younger. Just the memory and the legacy I think is very important tonight especially if your her prior student. In no means am I taking her place. That could never happen.”