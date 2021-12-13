Melissa Etheridge to perform at ETSU Martin Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts next spring, marking the new facility’s first public show as a presenter.

Etheridge will take the stage on April 27 as part of her One Way Out tour.

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Martin Center’s ETSU Foundation Grand Hall.

“The day is finally here, and we could not be more thrilled to announce our first Martin Series public performance featuring a rock ‘n’ roll icon,” Jennifer Clements, executive director of the Martin Center, said in a release. “Melissa Etheridge was at the top of our A-list of artists to bring to the Martin Center. Her concert will be the perfect culmination of our spring semester at ETSU, a respite and a celebration.

“Before long, we hope to be announcing additional 2022 Martin Center exclusive performances and more opportunities to savor the arts together.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday on the Martin Center’s website.