Megan Boswell’s next court hearing set for May 28, plan to discuss bond

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After appearing in court over video on Friday, Megan Boswell is scheduled to appear in court again on June 19.

A bond motion hearing for Megan was scheduled for May 28.

During the appearance, Assistant District Attorney Teresa Nelson said the amount of interview footage for prosecutors to look through was delaying an indictment.

