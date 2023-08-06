GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A lottery player in Gray won $2 million during Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing after coming very close to hitting the jackpot, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

A release said the winning ticket was sold at the Redi Mart on Bobby Hicks Highway in Gray.

The winner matched five numbers to win a base prize of one million dollars but upgraded to the Megaplier, which was two on Friday, to total their winnings to a whopping $2 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is now at $1.55 billion, and that drawing happens on Tuesday night.