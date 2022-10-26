ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A special meeting of the Carter County Commission to consider a pay increase for sheriff’s office employees has been canceled.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Thursday.

The decision to cancel was made during a budget committee meeting Tuesday night, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Abby Frye who said committee members need more time to figure out how much funding would be needed.

The budget committee is scheduled to meet again on Nov. 10 to discuss the proposal.

Last week, the committee approved a $5 per hour pay increase for patrol and corrections employees at the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. The measure will still have to be approved by the full county commission.

Sheriff Mike Fraley hopes a pay increase will help retain and attract employees as the sheriff’s office deals with staffing issues.