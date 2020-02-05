Public meeting set to discuss improvements for Meade Meadows Crossing in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A public hearing is set to discuss improvements for the Meade Meadows Crossing in Abingdon.

The area is located along the Virginia Creeper Trail near the Glenrochie Country Club.

Town officials will be on-hand to answer questions at the meeting.

Following the meeting, the town will move forward with design plans to submit to the State Department of Transportation for final approval before bidding the project.

Wednesday’s meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Glenrochie Club House.