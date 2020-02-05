1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Elizabethton City Schools

Public meeting set to discuss improvements for Meade Meadows Crossing in Abingdon

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Glenrochie Country Club via Facebook

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A public hearing is set to discuss improvements for the Meade Meadows Crossing in Abingdon.

The area is located along the Virginia Creeper Trail near the Glenrochie Country Club.

Town officials will be on-hand to answer questions at the meeting.

Following the meeting, the town will move forward with design plans to submit to the State Department of Transportation for final approval before bidding the project.

Wednesday’s meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Glenrochie Club House.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss