Meeting on relocation of Washington Co. VA courthouse to be held Monday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County Virginia Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to go over the future of their courthouse.

County officials and representatives will discuss holding a November referendum on relocating the Washington County Courthouse and review the proposed purchase agreement for a part of the Towne Shopping Center to be used for the new courthouse.

The meeting is set for Monday at 6 p.m. inside the Government Center Building in Abingdon, Virginia.

