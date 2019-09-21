Meeting for Upper Reedy Creek Project set for Tuesday in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – People in Johnson City concerned about a new sewer line project will be able to learn more in just a few days.

PREVIOUS STORY: Boones Creek couple says they had no warning their land was being considered for sewer line project

It’s all part of the sewer project for Upper Reedy Creek.

The meeting is set for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. inside the municipal and safety building and is being held by city leaders.

Two landowners, Randy and Rhonnie miller, say they learned about the project after men were on their 5-acre land, surveying the property.

The project is being mapped out by the city for expected growth to follow after building the news Boones Creek K-8 school.