TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)- During football season, especially when the Vols are winning, it’s a joy for fans to don the University of Tennessee’s specific orange.

For some though, they not only wear the orange; some live in it… and even drive in it.

“People blow their horns, hang out their heads, I get all kinds of attention,” said Sarah Ferguson.

When Ferguson is headed to Neyland, or anywhere for that matter, people know she’s coming.

“I’ve had it vinyl wrapped thanks to Andy at CKR custom design, and I’ve had it autographed by players and coaches,” she said.

She’s not just a fan on the road but also at her Jonesborough home. Two rooms, her kitchen and even a bathroom are decked out in that signature Pantone 151.

“It’s been rough, but they could lose every game and I’m still a number one fan,” said Ferguson. “I will love my Vols until the end.”

Ferguson isn’t the only one who takes making ‘Rocky Top’ home sweet home to heart.

“Once that stark orange goes on a white wall, there’s no going back,” said Tammy Kinser.

To go to the ‘checkerboard’ means to go to the basement at the Kinser house in Greeneville.

“No matter what has happened, they have given my family an amazing education. They stand behind that education, and I think that’s one of the main reasons,” Kinser said. “And I think it’s just cool to wear orange. I love wearing orange!”

The Vol Room at the Kinser house has orange and white checkered walls, a hand-painted power T and even stadium seats from Neyland.

“We’re huge fans and knowing that the University of Tennessee is responsible for the careers of two of the three men that I have in my household and I love dearly, you just want to do something to celebrate,” she said. “It’s great just talking about it, and it’s something to have in common. But living in the state of Tennessee and the Volunteer State truthfully, we got that name for a reason. It wasn’t just a name that they made up; we’re a true Volunteer State. No matter what happens around us, we’re there to volunteer and to step up, and that’s a pride that I have in Tennessee as well.”