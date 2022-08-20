JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities celebrated the fourth year of the “Meet the Mountains” festival.

Held in Founder’s Park, it had everything from rock climbing, to ziplining. Thousands of people came out to learn all about the nature and outdoors that make up our region and how to preserve it.

“We do take pride in promoting Leave No Trace and sustainability and advocating for sustainable initiatives throughout the entirety of the festival,” Director of Meet the Mountains Festival Ashley Cavender said.

Cavender said over 70 vendors, including food trucks, farmers and more made it out to the festival that keeps growing year after year. The Local Boy Scouts troop was among those.

“It doesn’t take long to realize, just the scope of the kinds of things that are here,” Johnson City Boy Scouts Leader John Dollard said. “It’s a lot of fun too.”

Cavender said they planned for 12,000 people to attend. Friday was the biggest day of the festival since it began, and the numbers from Saturday were expected to be large as well.

“Meet the Mountains is a literal mountain in itself to conquer,” Cavender said. “This being my first year as director, it has been a beautiful challenge through and through.”