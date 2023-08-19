JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Meet the Mountains Festival kicked off Friday in a new location, and organizers said they’re happy to be hosting the annual event on the water.

The festival is now taking place at Winged Deer Park–a new change that allows for more water-based activities.

Leaders of tourism outreach in Johnson City said the festival allows those who want to try an outdoor activity to do so without spending money on equipment, rentals or guides.

“Our mission is to promote all the outdoor assets that our region has,” said Visit Johnson City’s Executive Director Brenda Whitson. “So, if you think you might want to paddleboard, you think you might want to learn how to kayak, you can come here and do it all for free. Very family-friendly, dog-friendly.”

Organizers told News Channel 11 that the event is divided into three themed zones: Land, air and water. A multitude of activities, vendors and demonstrations are available in each area.

Zip lines and rock climbing were key features in the “Air” zone of the festival, and participants like Addy Granai said they enjoyed the numerous things to see and do.

“I like the kayaking and the dog jumping, and I can’t wait for the zip line and the mountain climbing,” Granai said.

A fan-favorite activity at Meet the Mountains continues to be the “Air Dog” contest, where athletic dogs see how far they can jump into a pool.

The Meet the Mountains Festival continues at Winged Deer Park on Saturday until 10 p.m. Admission is free to the public.