JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mountains are calling, and outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy all the region has to offer at Visit Johnson City’s 2022 annual Meet the Mountains Festival in August.

Organizers will host the hub for the two-day event in downtown Johnson City at Founders Park from August 19-20, breaking out into three sections: air, earth and water. These areas will host a myriad of activities, from kayaking and paddle boarding to fly fishing and mountain biking.

Founders Park will host a wide array of activities, including live music at the amphitheater, ziplining, biking, air dog shows, yoga, a ropes course, a rock wall and more. The site will also include a variety of food options, local beer and vendors.

Those interested in reserving a vendor site should contact Meet the Mountains Festival Director Ashley Cavender by emailing mtmfest@visitjohnsoncitytn.com or calling 423-900-2526.

The 2022 festival will mark the fourth of its kind and attracts thousands of local and visiting adventurers to the heart of Johnson City. This year, Visit Johnson City took over the event after the Northeast Tennessee Economic Partnership, which hosted it in years past, passed along the torch.

“Visit Johnson City staff have been an integral part of planning since the festival’s inception,” said Cavender. “When conversations began to transfer ownership, we knew this was an opportunity to create a tourism-driver event needed in Johnson City. In addition, this would allow us to continue promoting our region and outdoor assets on a larger scale.”

In addition to introducing festival-goers to the region’s outdoor opportunities, the event also promotes Leave No Trace principles and No Waste initiatives. For more information, click here.