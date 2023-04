JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — This year’s Meet the Mountains Festival will take place at a new location.

Organizers announced the festival, which has been held at Founders Park in recent years, will take place at Winged Deer Park instead.

The festival will be held Aug 18–19.

Organizers of the Blue Plum Festival also announced that Blue Plum will take place at King Commons Park instead of Founders Park due to ongoing city projects at Founders.