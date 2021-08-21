‘Meet the Mountains’ Festival met with large crowds and sunshine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Festivals have returned to Downtown Johnson City with one of the region’s favorite events taking place this weekend.

The ‘Meet the Mountains’ festival kicked off in Founders Park Friday evening with the fun continuing through 10 o’clock Saturday night.

Saturday was a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors and walk around the event. Event organizers told News Channel 11 that exploring the outdoors is what this festival is all about.

Vendors not only offered goods, but they also offered knowledge regarding the resources and gear people need to navigate Northeast Tennessee’s beautiful landscape.

Event sponsors said the day couldn’t have been more perfect.

“All the businesses have been very excited, the weather couldn’t have been better. It’s a great way to highlight Johnson City and eastern Tennessee and the Appalachian Highlands, it’s been awesome,” said Event Sponsor and Co-Owner of Tennessee Hills Distillery, Scott Andrew.

Live music continued into the night to close out the festival along with a ‘Glow Fest’ at 8 p.m.