Meet the Mountains Festival coming to downtown Johnson City August 23

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- One of our region’s largest outdoor festivals is happening this weekend in downtown Johnson City.

The Meet the Mountains festival will be held in Founders Park. According to the festival’s website, there will also be several off-site events taking place throughout the region.

The festival will highlight outdoor activities like kayaking, fly fishing, and mountain biking.

Posted by Meet The Mountains Festival on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

