(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee.

Brewrista and the Bean

This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State of Franklin, and operates alongside Patriot Popcorn. The business maintains a mission of veteran, first responder and foster care assistance, and partners with veteran-owned coffee roasters to source their beans.

Dos Gatos Coffee Bar

Dos Gatos lives in the middle of downtown Johnson City, with a cozy atmosphere and an expansive selection of vegan and gluten-free options. You can find single-origin roasts with some standout Counter Culture beans as well.

South Fork Coffee

Founded specifically to raise funds for the Impact Community Center, this non-profit coffeehouse donates its proceeds to provide a space for community organizations. With a straightforward menu, patrons can find offerings from Counter Culture roasts and vegan/gluten-free baked goods.

The Coffee Company

This business sits in an expansive downtown Elizabethton location and offers a full-service menu alongside custom roasts like Appalachian Morning and Doe River Reserve. You can find seasonal offerings like Harry Potter-themed Halloween dishes, and the restaurant regularly runs fundraising events for local organizations.

If any of these pique your interest or you already have a favorite, make sure to vote for it every day before midnight on Oct. 23.