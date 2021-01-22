Meet Gary, SCSO’s new school-based K-9

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new tool to keep drugs out of schools.

His name is Gary.

The sheriff’s office introduced their latest K-9 on Friday. Gary is a Belgian Malinois from Poland who is trained to detect marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and ecstasy.

Gary and his handler, Deputy Zach Smith, will be stationed at the new West Ridge High School but will be working within other county schools as well.

“I’ll go to the schools and do random checks and searches and things like that. Just trying to be proactive and keeping things that don’t belong in schools out of the schools,” Smith said.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy says having Gary on his team of school resource officers will enhance the security of students, parents, and faculty.