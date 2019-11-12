Medical facility closures and delayed openings for Tuesday, Nov. 12

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The weather on Tuesday has caused some health and medical offices to open at delayed times.

The following centers are delayed:

Summit Family Medicine in Greeneville will open at 10:00 AM

All Frontier Health offices in Virginia will open at 10:00 AM

Frontier Health’s Hancock County Mental Health Clinic and supporting services will open at 10:00 AM

This list will be updated as News Channel 11 becomes aware of more office delayed openings.