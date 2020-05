GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A blood drive is now underway daily at the Notre Dame Catholic Church in Greeneville.

The blood drive, hosted by the Medic Regional Blood Center, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You must register for an appointment in order to donate. Find out how you can register HERE.

You can find the church at 212 Mt. Bethel Road in Greeneville.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.