Meat on Main: Turkey Toss fundraiser for Main Street: Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Main Street: Greeneville is offering ready-to-bake turkey breast at their Meat on Main Turkey Toss Fundraiser.

Those interested in purchasing a turkey breast can choose from rosemary, garlic or butter boneless smoked turkey breast. Each breast is approximately 5lb.

The turkeys will be provided by Rico Barner with Carolina Ace BBQ.

Although Barner operates a food truck five days a week in Hendersonville, North Caroline, he often returns to the Greeneville area to cater weddings, corporate events and parties, according to a release from Main Street: Greeneville.

Turkey orders can be placed through Monday, Nov. 8. Pricing is $55 per turkey; however, for orders of 10 or more, you must contact the Main Street Office for details.

The release states the turkey will come packaged cold with heating instructions. Turkeys can be picked up at the Turkey Toss event at Main Street: Greeneville located at 310 S. Main St. on Tuesday, Nov. 23 between 3 and 6 p.m.

Orders can be placed by calling Main Street: Greeneville at 423-639-7102, contacting a board member, or online by clicking here.

All proceeds will go to Main Street: Greeneville, Inc.; which is a non-profit organization that aims to build partnerships with the public and private sectors that will work to aid in the revitalization of the Main Street District, the preservation of historic structures and promote tourism.

More information on Main Street: Greeneville can be found on www.mainstreetgreeneville.org.