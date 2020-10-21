‘Meat on Main’ turkey fundraiser returns to benefit Main Street: Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Top Choice BBQ in Greeneville’s fundraiser is returning for a second year.

According to a release from the Main Street: Greeneville, the barbeque restaurant will be be taking orders for its Rosemary, Garlic and Butter Smoked Boneless Turkey Breasts until 8 p.m. on November 9.

The release from the non-profit says the turkey breasts will be packaged cold with heating instructions provided.

Turkey breasts will be available for pickup at Top Choice BBQ at 919 West Main Street on Tuesday, November 24 from 3-6 p.m.

The turkey breasts weigh about five pounds each with almost no waste, according to the release.

Main Street: Greeneville says you can reserve a turkey breast by using any of the following methods:

•Contact a Main Street: Greeneville Board Member

•Call Main Street: Greeneville at 423-639-7102

•Order directly thru Top Choice BBQ Square Online Store www.topchoicebbq.com

Proceeds from the “Meat on Main” fundraiser will support the Main Street: Greeneville non-profit organization.